Insula (ISLA) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Insula token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Insula has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Insula has a market cap of $153,215.67 and $320.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00070185 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003616 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003140 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,162 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com.

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

