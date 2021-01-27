Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 52-Week High at $298.63

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $298.63 and last traded at $294.49, with a volume of 1119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 256.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

