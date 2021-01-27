Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 8.6%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $259.18 and last traded at $260.00. Approximately 715,972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 497,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 590.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 256.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

