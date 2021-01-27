Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

INTC opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

