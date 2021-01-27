Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $109.89. 75,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

