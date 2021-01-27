International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

MP stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

