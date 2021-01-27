International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $44,935,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.63.

Shares of TWLO opened at $355.15 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $404.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

