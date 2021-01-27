International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $192.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $193.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

