International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 954 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -236.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $136,964.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,613.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.