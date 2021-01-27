International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $167,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. FMR LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $29,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,477,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $206.42 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $210.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.63 and a 200-day moving average of $182.17.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

