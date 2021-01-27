International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $180,000 in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

