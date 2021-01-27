International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

