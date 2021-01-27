International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $96.73.

