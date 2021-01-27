International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

PHM opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

