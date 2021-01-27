International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce $17.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.54 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.44 billion to $74.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.02 billion to $75.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

IBM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,946,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,514. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.81.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

