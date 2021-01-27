International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

