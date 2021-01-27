Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 417,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

