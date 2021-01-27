Intevac (IVAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Intevac to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $169.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.96. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

