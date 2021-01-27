Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Down 5.9%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.99. 1,211,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 691,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,341,090.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,288 shares in the company, valued at $37,620,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,355 shares of company stock worth $9,090,204. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after buying an additional 1,748,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,285,000 after buying an additional 265,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

