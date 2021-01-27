Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading Down 17.8%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.34. 17,939,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 40,151,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $149.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter worth about $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

