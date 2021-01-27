Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$34.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) Company Profile (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 167 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 213 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

