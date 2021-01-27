Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 2,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 308.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 65,796 shares during the period.

