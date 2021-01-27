Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.66. Approximately 3,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL)

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

