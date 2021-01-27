Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 293,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,059,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 69.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,453 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

