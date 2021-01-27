Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 184,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

