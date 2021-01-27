Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF makes up 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

