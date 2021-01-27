Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on IVR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.80.

IVR stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

