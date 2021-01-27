Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.40. 8,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 19,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

