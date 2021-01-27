Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IVZ opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Invesco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.