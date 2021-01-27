Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

