Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,345,123. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

