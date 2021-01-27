Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.85. 2,000,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,345,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

