Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.02 and a 200-day moving average of $298.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

