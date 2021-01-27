Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 437,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,743. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.

