Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) recently:

1/26/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

1/15/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

1/14/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

1/7/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 21,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

