Investors Buy High Volume of PetMed Express Call Options (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 17,798 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,430% compared to the average volume of 1,163 call options.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $268,000. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 436,797 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 111.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 508,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 268,613 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in PetMed Express by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 230,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 218,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 104.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PetMed Express by 43.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 109,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

