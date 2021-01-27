Investors Purchase High Volume of L Brands Put Options (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 23,220 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 908% compared to the average daily volume of 2,304 put options.

NYSE LB opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $48.29.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 221.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.