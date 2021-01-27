Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 645 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth $651,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 439.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 272.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth $8,527,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

