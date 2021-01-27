Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.72 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $1,657.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00876308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.46 or 0.04362609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,962,569 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

