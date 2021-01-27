IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $96.32 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $96.32 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00876308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.46 or 0.04362609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018114 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

