IRISnet Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $64.22 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,485,762 coins and its circulating supply is 943,132,615 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

