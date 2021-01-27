iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

IRBT stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,091 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 882,274 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 206.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 157,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

