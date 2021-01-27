iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.99

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $196.99 and last traded at $168.77, with a volume of 83048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,091. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in iRobot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iRobot by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iRobot by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

