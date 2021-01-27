Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.28

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 251885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

