Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 2,263 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

