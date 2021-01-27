Ironwood Financial llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

