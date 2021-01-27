Ironwood Financial llc Buys 210 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

