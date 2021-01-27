Ironwood Financial llc Buys New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,008,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $4,121,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $5,057,236.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,678,953 shares of company stock valued at $116,516,224 in the last three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

