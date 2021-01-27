Ironwood Financial llc Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

