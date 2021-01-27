Ironwood Financial llc Has $203,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average is $139.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

